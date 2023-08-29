Indian Captains Savita and Harmanpreet Singh urge youngsters to pursue careers in Sports

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Captains of the Women’s and Men’s Hockey Teams, Savita and Harmanpreet Singh, on Tuesday urged youngsters to pursue a career in sports and spoke about the values that sports instil in athletes.

Sports Day is observed on 29th August to celebrate the birthday of a legendary Major Dhyan Chand who is considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time. He initiated an era of dominance for Indian Hockey on the world stage, earning three Olympic Gold medals, in 1928, 1932, and 1936. His influence extended beyond these victories, as he inspired numerous Indians to pick up the stick.

The benefits of sports are numerous and well-known. Sports help build mental health as well as physical fitness in athletes. Building on this narrative, Savita said,

“With the help of hockey, I have been able to keep myself in good shape and this keeps me ready for all the challenges that I face in life. And on the occasion of National Sports Day, I implore the youth of this nation to pick up a sport that they like and make a career out of it.”

Sports play a big role in imparting crucial life skills like sportsmanship, discipline, perseverance, and teamwork. Being exposed to these values at an early age helps build character and Harmanpreet Singh considers this to be an important part of improving as a person.

“I have grown up playing sports from a very young age and it has taught me the importance of a variety of values. I have learnt that there is no substitute for hard work, being completely focused and giving the best I possibly can and I do believe that these values help a person grow and hold them in good stead.