Indian archers shine at World Cup Stage 2; Men’s team clinches gold

India had a successful outing at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai, bagging three medals including a gold in the compound men’s team event, a silver in the women’s team event, and a bronze in the mixed team competition in Shanghai on Saturday.

The men’s team, comprising Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Rishabh Yadav defeated Mexico 232-228 in the final. The Indian trio shot consistently across all four ends and held their nerve to clinch a well-deserved gold medal.

In the women’s compound final, the team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Chikitha Taniparthi settled for silver after a 221-234 loss to a strong Mexican side. It was a one-sided contest, but the Indian women showed promise throughout the tournament and finished with a podium finish.

Adding to the medal tally, the Indian compound mixed team of Verma and Madhura clinched bronze, defeating Malaysia in a low-scoring third-place playoff.

These results highlight India’s increasing strength and consistency in compound archery on the global stage. With compound archery making its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028 through a single mixed team event, India will be aiming for its first-ever Olympic medal in the sport, and performances like these signal strong potential.