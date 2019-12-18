Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul posted 152 runs on the board as India were without loss after 26 overs against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Rahul was batting on 77 off 75 balls, whereas Rohit was unbeaten on 69 off 81 balls. Rahul struck 7 boundaries and 3 sixes, meanwhile, his companion Rohit hit 8 boundaries and a six.

Jason Holder was the most economical bowler for the Caribbean side as he conceded only 18 runs in his 6 overs.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard had won the toss and opted to bowl against India on a batting track.

Notably, prior to this, India have played 8 matches at Vizag and have won 7 matches and as many tosses. However, the only time they lost the toss, they lost the match as well.

The defeat came against West Indies way back in 2013. India lost the toss and were invited to bat first. The MS Dhoni-led Indian team made 288 runs batting first. In response, West Indies reached the target and won the match by 2 wickets.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav