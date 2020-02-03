The first semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 will be played on Tuesday, 4 February between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The India vs Pakistan contest is often known as the mother of all battles in a cricketing context. Although the match will be played in South Africa, let us find out how can millions of fans across the world watch the live broadcast of this much-aniticipated encounter.

When and where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on 4 February, Tuesday.

At what time will the match begin?

As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), India-Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup semifinal will begin at 13:30 hours or 1:30 pm.

India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup semifinal: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup semifinal match on television?

India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup semifinal match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 3.

How can I watch the online streaming of India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup semifinal match?

The online streaming of India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup semifinal match will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

Pakistan: Rohail Nazir (captain and wicketkeeper), Haider Ali (vice-captain), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Shehzad.