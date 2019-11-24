Riding on a lethal attack from the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, India knocked down Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their maiden pink ball Test at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata to complete a 2-0 series whitewash on Sunday.

Praising the pacers, cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle tweeted statistics to point out that Indian fast bowlers have been more successful than the spinners in recent times.

On his Twitter handle Harsha wrote: “Four years ago, against South Africa, India’s spinners took 61 wickets to 9 for the quicks. In this series, spin got but 5 (none in this Test) vs 33 to pace. The times, they are a changin’!”

“The beginning of a new era.But this will be a more successful era than that have happened before.The pace battery blazing guns which will allow us to win overseas which is very very important to be test champs,” wrote one user.

Another user tweeted, “From the time that we used to have quartet of spinners we have almost transited now to a quartet of pacers. No surprise given the changing nature of the wickets, the formats and the pace of the game. Guess this is here to stay!”

“This really shows how good our pace attack is. Really looking forward to the tour of New Zealand and Australia. With Jasprit Bumrah back our pacers are gonna give one hella challenge to them,” one fan posted.