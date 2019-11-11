Rohit Sharma, who was India’s stand-in skipper in the recently-concluded T20I series against Bangladesh, was all praise for his bowlers after India’s 30-run win over Bangladesh in the third match at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.

Notably, the win sealed the series 2-1 for India, thanks to fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who took a hat-trick and ended with dream figures of 6 for 7 — the best in the history of T20 internationals.

“It were the bowlers who won us the game,” said Rohit after the match.

“I know how tough it was in the middle considering the dew factor. At one stage, it was looking easy for them when they needed 70-odd in 8 overs and things were looking tough for us. It was a great comeback from us. The boys took the responsibility and raised their hands up,” said Rohit.

At one point, Bangladesh were going all guns blazing with Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun adding 98 runs for the third wicket before the Indian bowlers, led by Chahar, applied the breaks.

Rohit could be seen animatedly talking to the team at one point during a huddle.

“I just reminded them this (pointing towards the badge on the jersey) is what we are playing for. I can understand that when wickets are not falling, it’s hard to pick ourselves up. I just had to remind the team what they were playing for. Credit goes to the bowlers,” he said.

Getting an invitation to bat, India scored 174 for 5 in 20 overs before wrapping up Bangladesh on 144.