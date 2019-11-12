The two match Test series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on Thursday. The first Test match is scheduled to be played between 14-18 November in Indore while the second Test is scheduled to be played under light in Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens. Both the teams are busy fine tuning their preparations for the historic series.

Although, only time will tell who will win the Test series, let us find out how Indian captains have led India against Bangladesh,

Captains who led India against Bangladesh in Tests

The two match Test series between India and Bangladesh will be part of the ICC Test Championship and the Indian team will be led by Virat Kohli, who was earlier rested from the T20I series against Bangladesh. It is worth highlighting that as many as five Indian players have led the Indian team against Bangladesh in the Tests till date.

The first to lead an Indian team against Bangladesh in Tests was Sourav Ganguly in 2000. After him Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have led the Indian Test team against Bangla tigers

Most matches as Indian captain against Bangladesh

The Indian captain with most matches against Bangladesh is Sourav Ganguly. Dada led the Indian team against Bangladesh in as many as three matches. Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli have captained the Indian team against them in two Test matches while MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag have led the Indian test side against Bangladesh in a test match each.

100 per cent record winning record as captain against Bangladesh

Former captain turned BCCI President Sourav Ganguly led the Indian team against Bangladesh in 3 Test matches and India tasted victory in all of them- thus having a perfect record as captain against Bangladesh.

Apart from him, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag, who have both led India against Bangladesh in a test match each, also have a 100 per cent winning record against Bangladesh.

Head to Head in Tests

Played: 9 Tests

India won: 7

Bangladesh won: 0

Draw: 2