India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday won the toss and opted to field in the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Both the teams are unchanged, playing with the same XIs that featured in the first T20I in Delhi on Sunday.

“We’re gonna field first. Looks a good pitch. Rajkot has always been a good pitch. I see some tracks there but this has always been a good surface. I also hear that there might be some dew later on, and that should help chasing. I’m aware of the stats but like I said, it gives us to do unusual things (regarding defending scores). But having said that, once you know what to chase, it’s easier for batsmen. They know what tempo to go at. We’re unchanged. I think (we) didn’t perform that badly in the last game,” said Rohit after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said: “I don’t think so (about toss being a factor). Pitch looks really hard, nice to bat on. I would have loved to bowl first too but now will want to put some runs on the board. It’s a good oppportunity for all of us (to win the series). Need (to) put all these thoughts aside and do the basics well. Important for the senior players to do well. Even the youngsters have done well. We’re unchanged too.”

Notably, the Bangla Tigers won the first T20I by 7 wickets, thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 60 off 43 balls.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain