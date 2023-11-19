India vs Australia, World Cup Final: Rohit, Iyer fall in quick succession; IND three down

India vs Australia, World Cup Final: After Shubman Gill, Skipper Rohit Sharma and modern great Virat Kohli gave India a brisk a start after Shubhman Gill departed early in the final of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday.

However, Australia pushed back hard and gave India a big scare by removing Rohit and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession. Rohit falls off a Maxwell delivery while Iyer was removed by Cummins.

India were 81/3 in 10.2 overs at the time of writing this report.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and invited Indian captain Rohit Sharma to bat first in the blockbuster final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

At the toss, Rohit Sharma said that he would have batted first even if India won the toss and informed India is playing the same team. Australia have also fielded the same team they played against South Africa in the semi-final.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood