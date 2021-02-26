India’s win against England in the only pink-ball Test has put them on the verge of of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The Virat Kohli-led India are currently leading the four-match series against England 2-1 at the moment. India on verge of qualifying for final of World Test ChampionshipDefeat in the third Test has knocked England out of contention for the final which is scheduled to be held from June 18 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

India beat England by 10 wickets on an extraordinary second day of the only day-night Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

Indian spinners took 19 of the 20 England wickets to fall for a dominating performance at the newly constructed stadium with a pitch that was largely unknown. Sunil Gavaskar described it as a “challenging pitch.

In England’s second innings, three Indian slow bowlers on Thursday bagged all 10 wickets to spin out England for a mere 81 runs, leaving India to score 49 to win.

While India’s current standing is above that of New Zealand, who have already confirmed a spot for themselves in the WTC final, Virat Kohli’s team still need a win or draw in the final Test against England to qualify. In case they lose the fourth Test, the series will end in a 2-2 draw with England having won the first Test and it will be Australia, who are third on the WTC standings with 69.2 percentage points, qualifying for the final.

The final Test of the series will be played from March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.