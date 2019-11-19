The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked the India U19 team for the five-match one-day series against Afghanistan. Priyam Garg will be leading the Indian side in the contest slated to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground in Lucknow from November 22. The other four matches of the series will be played on November 24, 26, 28 and 30.

Apart from Priyam, the Indian side also features young stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Atharva Ankolekar in its ranks.

On 16 October, Jaiswal became the youngest batsman (17 years and 292 days) in the world to score a List A double hundred, scoring 203 runs against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His 154-ball innings, which was studded with 17 fours and 12 sixes, had helped Mumbai post 358 for 3 which they defended easily at the KSCA Cricket Ground.

In the tournament, Yashasvi amassed 564 runs in the six matches he played at an average of 112.80, including a double hundred and two centuries in the tournament.

Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Arjun Azad (UTCA Chandigarh), Priyam Garg, Captain (UPCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Divyansh Joshi (CA Mizoram), Manav Sutar (RCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA), Kruthik Krishna (wicket-keeper) (KSCA).