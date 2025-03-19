India triumphs 3-0 over Maldives in historic Shillong friendly

In a commanding and spirited display of football prowess, the Indian senior men’s football team secured a convincing 3-0 victory against the Maldives in an international friendly on Wednesday.

The match was played at the newly-renovated Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, marking the first senior men’s international game hosted at the 15,000-seater arena since its renovation last year.

The stadium, which has hosted several high-profile domestic tournaments such as the Durand Cup, Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, and I-League 2nd Division, witnessed a historic night as India dominated the game with aggressive tactics and effective teamwork.

In the 34th Minute Defender Rahul Bheke broke the deadlock by rising above the Maldivian defense and heading in a perfectly delivered corner from midfielder Brandon Fernandes. Bheke’s goal gave India a vital 1-0 lead and lifted the spirits of the vibrant home crowd.

In the 66th minute, Forward Liston Colaco doubled India’s advantage with another well-executed header, showcasing the team’s aerial dominance and strategy to exploit set-piece opportunities. Colaco, known for his pace and finishing ability, made no mistake in converting the cross, putting India in a commanding position.

In the 77th minute, veteran striker Sunil Chhetri, making his much-anticipated return to the national team after a brief retirement, added the final flourish by scoring his 95th international goal.

Demonstrating his class and precision, Chhetri latched onto a through ball, calmly slotting it past the Maldives goalkeeper, sealing India’s 3-0 triumph.

This victory also marked the first win for head coach Manolo Marquez since taking charge of the national team. Marquez, who previously managed FC Goa in the Durand Cup, expressed his delight at the team’s performance and his admiration for Shillong’s passionate football culture.

“It is a proud moment to see the national team performing here. The atmosphere is electric, and the fans deserve this win,” Marquez said during the post-match press conference.

Marquez further praised the city’s love for football, recalling his positive experience when he managed FC Goa during the Durand Cup games last year.

“I always believed this place had the potential to host an international game. The fans here are remarkable, and the city has a rich footballing heritage,” he added.

The Indian team’s spirits are high as they gear up for their next challenge against Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers, scheduled to take place at the same venue on March 25. The victory against Maldives serves as a morale booster ahead of the crucial qualifier match.