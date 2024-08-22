India to begin WTC 2025-27 cycle with five-Tests tour of England in 2025, women’s team to tour concurrently

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced their home fixtures for next season, with the men’s and women’s teams taking on India during concurrent series in the middle of summer.

India, the two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists will kickstart the 2025/27 cycle against England with the five Tests at Headingly, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford and The Oval, with the first match scheduled to begin on June 20.

The second Test will be played from July 1 to 6 at Edgbaston before the third Test commences from July 10 at Lord’s. The fourth and fifth Tests will be played from July 23-27 and July 31-August 4 at Old Trafford and The Oval, respectively.

At the same time, the Indian women’s team will tour England for five T20Is, the first of which will be at Trent Bridge on June 28, followed by a three-match ODI series. The ECB has also confirmed that Lord’s will host its first women’s Test when India return for a one-off game in 2026.

“Staging England men’s and England women’s series alongside each other has been popular with fans and supported the continued growth of the women’s game, with both the Ashes last year and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful,” Richard Gould, the ECB’s chief executive officer, said.

Before taking on India, the England eves will play the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs. “I’m excited we’ll be doing the same again for the West Indies and India series next year. Cricket fans are in for a real treat, and I hope they’ll be out in force to support both men’s and women’s sides.”

After the first WT20I on June 28 in Trent Bridge, the teams will head to Bristol for the second game on July 1 followed by the third on July 4 at the Oval. The fourth and fifth WT20Is will be played on July 9 and 12 at Old Trafford and Edgbaston, respectively.

The ODI series between the Indian women’s team and their English counterparts will begin at Southampton on July 16, followed by the games at Lord’s and Chester-le-Street on July 19 and July 22, respectively.

“India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last men’s Test series here was a nailbiter and I’m sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting, while our women’s series are always fiercely competitive. I’m delighted we’ll also be welcoming both West Indies teams back again for white-ball series, following this year’s men’s Test series.”

“I’m also delighted we can confirm that India women will return in 2026 to take on England women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance,” Gould announced.

India’s tour of England

Men:

1st Test – June 20-24, Headingley

2nd Test – July 1-6, Edgbaston

3rd Test – July 10-14, Lord’s

4th Test – July 23-27, Emirates Old Trafford

5th Test – July 31- August 4, The Kia Oval

Women:

1st T20I – June 28, Trent Bridge

2nd T20I – July 1, Bristol

3rd T20I – July 4, The Kia Oval

4th T20I – July 9, Emirates Old Trafford

5th T20I – July 12, Edgbaston

1st ODI – July 16, Southampton

2nd ODI – July 19, Lord’s

3rd ODI – July 22, Chester-le-Street