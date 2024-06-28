India, South Africa chase T20 glory in Barbados

Something will have to give on Saturday when two undefeated records come head to head for the right to lift the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as India take on South Africa in a clash of two sides undefeated thus far in this tournament.

While India seek to reclaim the trophy they last won in the inaugural 2007 edition, the Proteas are into the final for the first time – after seven previous World Cup semi-final defeats in all formats.

Set to be hosted at one of the iconic venues in world cricket, the Kensington Oval is the biggest Caribbean venue in terms of permanent capacity (28,000), and has been a witness to numerous cricketing duels for over 120 years, with matches featuring international touring teams as early as 1895.

Advertisement

India’s campaign in the tournament has been exactly similar to the one in the ODI World Cup at home last year where they breezed into the final only to be bettered by Australia on the big stage. They are unbeaten here too and have been the best of the tournament by far. More importantly, they don’t have the battle-hardened Australia in their way of an elusive trophy this time around.

India have won every game they’ve been able to compete in, with the only dropped points coming from the abandoned fixture against Canada at a rain-soaked Lauderhill. Impressive wins over Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Australia secured their spot in the knockout stages as the winners of Group 1 in the Super Eight – and they compounded their excellent form with a thumping victory over defending champions England in the semi-final.

On the other hand, South Africa, whose only triumph in International Cricket Council (ICC) events came way back in the Champions Trophy (then named ICC Knock-Out Trophy) in 1998, hasn’t yet experienced the winning feeling ever since, and thus will be eager to script history. For some of their players, who list IPL titles as their biggest achievement, a World Cup trophy will be the ultimate prize.

In this tournament, the Proteas have an equally unblemished record, although they have been pushed close a number of times across their seven matches, with Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal all going close during the initial group stage, and tournament co-hosts USA doing the same at the start of the Super Eights. They also won narrow matches against England and West Indies in the second stage – but then handed out a decisive nine-wicket win to Afghanistan in the semi-final.

In a way, it would also be a befitting farewell for outgoing coach Rahul Dravid, who had experienced heartbreak in the Caribbean back in the 2007 ODI World Cup as India captain after the team’s premature exit but is on the cusp of a remarkable sendoff as coach.

Also going by the way the Indian team has mastered the conditions in the Caribbean, it looks highly unlikely that they would fall short of the title this time around. Not to forget this is their second final in a World Cup in seven months, and this T20 World Cup could also be that one last dance for some of the senior members of the team, including the Big two — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — in the shortest format.

While Kohli has had a quiet tournament by his standards, and something that was not expected after his prolific season in the preceding IPL, his opening partner Rohit has been leading the batting unit from the front, and also backed his predecessor Kohli to do well in the final.

“He is it saving it for the final,” Rohit said on Kohli’s slump in form during the T20 World Cup.

Shivam Dube is another Indian player who would be itching to justify his selection ahead of arguably one of the best finishers in Rinku Singh, after an underwhelming campaign. Selected as a spin-hitter, Dube hasn’t been able to set the tournament ablaze with his power-hitting and would be keen to take on the likes of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi on Saturday.

On the bowling front, India is a sorted unit with both pacers and spinners performing their roles to perfection. The only concern for India is the recovery time left after travelling from Guyana to Barbados right after the semi-final against England.

While South Africa got an extra day between the final and will be training on Friday, India won’t have that luxury. From the Proteas’ point of view, they have nothing to lose heading into their maiden World Cup final, but they will surely be dreaming of the crown after the comprehensive win over Afghanistan in the first semifinal.

The Proteas will be banking on a sound start from the opening pair of Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks, especially the wicket-keeper who can put serious pressure on the opposition when on song. Skipper Aiden Markram could not fire against the bigger teams in the Super 8s and is due for a big one. Heinrich Klaasen, one of the most destructive hitters in T20 cricket, too needs runs and for that, he will have to negotiate the spin threat in the middle overs.

South Africa’s pace unit has delivered the goods strongly against Afghanistan in Trinidad, but it remains to be seen if they can have the same kind of impact against a superior Indian batting line-up. Shamsi and Maharaj would also be tested against a quality Indian batting powerhouse.

As for the rain threats, there are high chances of precipitation on Saturday but the ICC has kept a reserve day for the all-important final.