In a recent media statement, Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said that playing India behind closed doors at the end of the year might work in favour of the hosts. Notably, India are scheduled to tour Australia for three ODIs and four Tests in December and January.

“It’s definitely an advantage,” he told Fox Sports News. (via IANS)

“I remember the last time they came over for a one-day series, the roar for India was much bigger.”

On their previous tour Down Under, India had won a Test series in Australia for the first time but at that time they were without the services of two of their biggest stars Steve Smith and David Warner who were serving their bans which they received after the ball-tampering incident.

“Especially in Melbourne, the amount of expats they have over there, they flock in. And when India’s on top they really let you know it,” said Khawaja.

“It’s a really weird feeling. When you’re in India, you expect to be outnumbered massively but you can be outnumbered in Melbourne, as well as Sydney to some extent also.”

“They were clearly the better team last time, we hung in there but (Cheteshwar) Pujara was outstanding and Kohli led from the front as a captain,” he said.

“Their bowling unit was as good as I’ve ever seen an Indian bowling unit, they really went toe-to-toe with our bowlers.

“Our bowlers are still in great form, though, and this time Steve Smith and Davy Warner will be in the side too, so a little bit of difference in the batting line-up.”

Even though the series promises to be a riveting encounter between two of the best sides in world cricket, there is still no guarantee whether it will go on as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With quotes and inputs from IANS)