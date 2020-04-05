In a recent development, it is now reported that India has submitted its bid documents for hosting the AFC Asian Cup in 2027. The same has been confirmed in a statement by a top official of the national federation on Sunday.

It is worth highlighting that if indeed India manages to win the bid, this will be the first time that the country will get to host the continental tournament.

Earlier the AFC had decided to extend the deadline to file an expression of interest in hosting the tournament from 31 March to 30 June, keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic that the world continues to fight.

“The AFC had hoped to announce the tournament hosts as soon as possible to give them more time to prepare for the quadrennial continental championship, which was expanded to 24 teams for the 2019 edition in the United Arab Emirates,” the AFC said as quoted by PTI.

The final decision concerning which country will get to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 will be announced next year.

Other than the Indian federation, Saudi Arabia, which has won the continental trophy thrice but has never hosted the tournament, is the only other country that has publicly announced its intention to try and win the bid for the 2027 Asian Cup.