India grapple with balance ahead of Birmingham Test

Struggling to find the right combination that doesn’t compromise on batting depth and yet has the bowlers to take 20 wickets, India are expected to ring in a few changes, especially in the bowling department as they hope to level the five-match series for the newly-rechristened Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, when they take the field against England in the second Test, starting in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Stung by the five-wicket loss at Headingley, the Indian team management is working out all combinations to tame the England batting after the home side chased down a record 371 on day five of the opening Test.

With the wicket in Birmingham expected to be a batting track, the visitors are mulling at adding another specialist spinner, most likely at the cost of seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who did not have the best of outings in the first Test.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had on Tuesday admitted that the team management is still working on finding the right mix between maintaining batting depth and picking wicket-taking bowlers.

“In terms of managing the strategy there, we’re looking at each bowler individually, feeling what we feel they can get wickets-wise. And then it’s just trying to balance up and trying to calculate as best you can what the best chance of getting into the Test match,” the former Dutch player said.

“But you need 20 wickets. So the attacking party is obviously finding someone who can get wickets as well. And we are grappling with that. We don’t stop talking about that. We’re trying to figure it out,” he admitted.

Birmingham has been experiencing unusually hot weather, and while the surface carries a healthy grass covering, it’s dry underneath. This could bring spinners into play later in the match, just as it did in the dramatic 2022 Test at the same venue, where England successfully chased down 378 to level the series.

The decision, however, will hinge on whether the team prefers off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar, who can support Jadeja while adding depth to the batting line-up, or the more attacking left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, a better wicket-taking option. There’s also a chance of batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy being drafted into the Playing XI.

India have played eight Test matches at Edgbaston since their first appearance in 1967 under former captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. Since then, Edgbaston has been one of India’s most challenging venues in Test history where they have registered seven defeats and one draw. India’s only draw was recorded under Kapil Dev in 1986.

Questions remain over Bumrah’s availability

The uncertainty over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s availability looms as well. With India planning to manage his workload across the five-match series, he may miss this Test. If so, the pace attack will likely comprise Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna.

Without Bumrah at the other end, India’s pacers struggled for consistency in length and failed to build sustained pressure. They’ll need to be more precise at Edgbaston, especially in his absence.

Ravindra Jadeja, who had limited impact on a turning surface on Day 5 in Leeds, will be eager to leave his mark this time around. India’s fielding, particularly their catching, must also improve after a poor showing that included dropped chances and misfields. Yashasvi Jaiswal was replaced in the slip cordon as a result.

The Indian batting line-up remains relatively stable, though the team will be looking for stronger contributions from the lower order after two late-innings collapses proved costly in the opener. Top-order batters like KL Rahul, Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and captain Shubman Gill will aim to build on their promising starts from Leeds. Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair, both underwhelming in the first Test, are likely to be given another opportunity.

England look on course

Meanwhile, the England side appears to have refined their aggressive ‘Bazball’ template by blending it with a more measured approach, respecting conditions and bowlers alike. Though there were expectations of Jofra Archer’s return for the second Test, the pacer has pulled out due to a family emergency.

As such, the onus lies on local lad Chris Woakes to lead the pace attack. Beaming in confidence after cleaning up India’s tail twice and allowing the hosts to make a comeback in the contest, Woakes would be expected to provide the breakthroughs with the new ball after low returns in Leeds.

Josh Tongue, who impressed with seven wickets, will fancy his chances against India’s brittle lower order, while Brydon Carse showed signs of improvement as the game progressed. Skipper Ben Stokes, who made key interventions with the ball in Leeds, remains a threat with his ability to extract life out of any surface.

Squads:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.