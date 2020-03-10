South Africa head coach Mark Boucher feels that the upcoming three-match ODI series against India is going to be a tough test for the Proteas. The matches will be played on March 12, 15 and 18.

“India is going to be a tough test. Different conditions. Lot of guys haven’t played a lot of cricket in India as well,” said Boucher as quoted by PTI.

“What’s impressive is guys have responded to the messages we have sent out to them on batting and bowling perspectives,” he added.

Meanwhile, Boucher feels that former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis would help the team with his experience in Indian conditions.

“If you go to a place like India, you need to find a balance between youth and experience. I think Faf is really doing well in ODI cricket for South Africa. The last time he played, he got a hundred. He knows the Indian conditions very well,” Boucher said.

“It’s a good headache to have. Just him being around the squad will add a lot of value and experience as well. We will look at conditions and then put together combinations. Why you would want to have Faf is because he has done really well in those (Indian) conditions,” he added.