In a recent update, the Indian team has been fined yet again for slow over-rate in the fifth and final T20 International against New Zealand at the Bay Oval Cricket Stadium in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The team has reportedly been fined 20 per cent of its match fee.

This is the second successive match in which India has been found guilty of the slow over rate offence after they were found two overs short of the target even in the fourth T20I and were fined 40 per cent of match fees.

The fine sanctions were imposed by ICC match referee Chris Broad after the Indian side was found to be one over short of the scheduled target post taking into consideration the time allowances.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Earlier, on-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig and third umpire of the match Ashley Mehrotra had levelled the charges.

Meanwhile, stand-in Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction. Since Rohit accepted the sanction, there was no formal hearing needed.

India defeated New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday by 7 runs to register a historic 5-0 clean sweep over the Kiwis.