India, England to battle for Anderson-Tendulkar trophy from now

Adding a fresh chapter to one of cricket’s most storied rivalries, the iconic India-England Test series will now be played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, named in honour of two titans of the game—James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

The announcement was jointly made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with the official unveiling set to take place at Lord’s during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting June 11. Fittingly, both Tendulkar and Anderson will be present to inaugurate the trophy that now carries their names.

Advertisement

The decision ushers in a unified identity for India-England Test contests, replacing the previously alternating trophies depending on the host nation. Traditionally, the Pataudi Trophy, named after former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, was awarded in England, while the Anthony de Mello Trophy, named after a founding figure of Indian cricket administration, was presented when the series was held in India.

Advertisement

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy brings consistency, prestige and a shared legacy to the bilateral rivalry.

Anderson, the most successful fast bowler in Test history with 188 appearances, retired in July 2024 while Tendulkar, regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, brought the curtains down to his glorious career in 2013 after playing 200 Tests.

The renaming follows a recent trend in Test cricket to honour past greats and create symbolic continuity across series. In November 2024, the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy was introduced for England-New Zealand Tests, named after Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe. The India-Australia contests, meanwhile, continue to be played for the revered Border-Gavaskar Trophy.