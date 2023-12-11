India-England series unlikely to have Pink Ball Test

The last time the Indian men’s team played a pink-ball Test was in March 2022 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and the match against Sri Lanka lasted only three days, which is why BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the Indian board isn’t really in favour of day-night Tests for now, as the games tend to finish “inside two-three days”, rather than lasting for four-five days.

Insisting that public interest needed to be developed for conducting Tests matches under lights in India, Shah said that the BCCI were in talks with the English board but it’s unlikely that there will be any day-night match in the upcoming series. India are set to hosts England for a five-match Test series next year, starting with the first Test in Hyderabad from January 25.

“We will have to increase the amount of interest in the public for the pink-ball Test. If you recall, the (pink-ball) Tests ended in two-three days. Everyone wants to watch a Test match lasting four-five days. Once they get more used to it, we will do more pink-ball Tests,” Shah said on the sidelines of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction.

“Last time it was done in Australia, no one has done it since then. We were in talks with England, but we will do it gradually,” Shah added.

The Indian men’s team has so far played four pink-ball Tests, winning three in home conditions and losing one. The only occasion that India lost was their first ever day-night overseas Test, against Australia in Adelaide in December 2020.

The last men’s pink-ball Test was played between New Zealand and England, earlier this year at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. So far only 21 Tests have been played under the lights across formats.

The women’s team solitary pink-ball Test against Australia at Queensland in 2021 ended in a draw.

India are currently touring South Africa for an all-format tour, where they are featuring in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The Rohit Sharma-led side will face the Proteas in a two-match Test series, starting December 26, with an eye on winning their maiden series in the Rainbow nation.

Pandya likely for early comeback

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recuperating from an ankle injury, picked during the ODI World Cup is likely for an early comeback, and expected to feature in the three T20Is against Afghanistan, starting January 11, according to the Shah.

“We are monitoring it on a day-to-day basis. He is at NCA only, he is working very hard and we will let you know in the due course the moment he is fit. He could be fit before the Afghanistan series also,” Shah said.

Pandya, who was the face of the television promos for the ongoing white-ball series in South Africa, was ruled out of the tour, and is currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

With five more international games to be played before the T20 World Cup in June, there’s still no clarity on whether Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side. Shah maintained that there’s still time for that as the World Cup in the West Indies and the US, will be played post the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“What is the need to have clarity right now? It (T20 World Cup) is starting in June, we have the IPL before that and the series against Afghanistan,” Shah said.

Contracts of support staff

The contracts of head coach Rahul Dravid and the other members of the men’s team’s support staff were extended after the World Cup, but there’s no clarity on the tenure of their extension. Shah said that the board hardly had any time to discuss with the individuals and will sit once they return from the South Africa tour.

“We did not get time at all, they finished (with the World Cup), I had a meeting with them and we agreed mutually that they will continue. We will sit down and decide once they return from South Africa. We have given the extension but we are yet to finalise the contract,” Shah said.

WPL-2 confined to one state

Leading cricketers like Smriti Mandhana, and former India captain Mithali Raj have voiced their support for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to be conducted in multiple cities but BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the second season will be confined to one state with two or three venues, citing logistical concerns.

Shah’s comments came after the cricket board had a meeting with franchise owners of WPL. The board secretary, however, hoped that the second edition will be more successful than the inaugural one.

“Basically it is a joint call between the franchises and the BCCI. We will sit together and we will decide. We will let you know. It will be in one state, that is sure. It will be more successful this time.”

“The biggest thing that you saw today was that two uncapped players have got such big amounts, especially Indian players. The franchises have shown a lot of interest towards the Indian players which is a big thing,” he said.

Preps for women’s World Cup on

High on hosting a successful ICC 50-overs men’s World Cup, Shah assured that the Indian board, tasked with hosting the ICC Women’s World Cup next year at home will not differentiate in hosting two tournaments.

“The way you do not get to see any difference between IPL and WPL, similarly you will not get to see any difference between the men’s World Cup and women’s World Cup. We will ensure the same treatment is given,” he assured.