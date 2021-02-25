India, in reply to England’s first-innnings’ 112, ended thehe opening day’s play of the third Test at 99/3 at the Motera Stadium on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane would resume India’s innings on the second day.

Rohit was unbeaten on 57 off 82 balls and India vice-captain Rahane was on one. India are still 13 runs short of matching England’s total. Captain Virat Kohli was out for 27 just minutes before the close.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel took six wickets and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three as India blew away England for 112 runs in their first innings.

Patel ended the innings with 6/38 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, following his 5/60 in the second innings of the second Test in Chennai. Ashwin captured 3/26.

England started the second session of the day-night Test at 81/4 after Patel, Ashwin and fast bowler Ishant Sharma, playing his 100th Test, gave India the upper hand before tea.

Ollie Pope was bowled by Ashwin in the very first over the session, as he was deceived by a straight delivery that followed three consecutive balls that turned. Ben Stokes fell to Patel leg before the wicket in the next over, the dismissal being confirmed by the third umpire despite Stokes going for the review after the on-field umpire raised his finger.

Jofra Archer and Ben Foakes survived the next five overs before the former became Patel’s fourth wicket of the day. Ashwin struck again two overs later as Jack Leach edged the third delivery of his over to gully.

Patel then waited for just under 10 overs for his next wicket as Stuart Broad holed out at deep square leg. Ben Foakes was the last wicket to fall for England as he was bowled by Patel in the 49th over.

Brief scores: England: 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17; Axar Patel 6/38, R Ashwin 3/6) India: 99/3 wkts in 33 overs