India on Friday outplayed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune to win series 2-0.

Shardul Thakur, who scored unbeaten 22 off 8 balls and returned figures of 2 for 19, was declared the Player of the Match.

Notably, the first match of the series in Guwahati was abandoned due to rain and India had won the second match by 7 wickets in Indore.

Right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini was declared the Man of the Series for his figures of 2 for 18 and 3 for 28 in the second and third matches, respectively.

On Friday night, India made 201 for 6 after being put into bat before dismissing Sri Lanka for 123 to complete the comprehensive win.

Earlier, a late flourish by Manish Pandey (31* off 18) and Thakur following a 97-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul helped India go past the 200-run mark.

Rahul departed after a well-made 54, while Dhawan too returned to form with his knock of 52 runs. For the Lankans, Lakshan Sandakan was the pick of the bowlers for his figures of 3 for 35.

Chasing a big target of 202 runs on a batting wicket, the hosts ran out of cylinders and got bundled in the 16th over. Dhananjaya de Silva, with his valiant knock of 57, and Angelo Mathews (31) were the only standout batsmen from the Lankan side. Meanwhile, for India, Saini was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief scores: India 201 for 6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 54, Shikhar Dhawan 52; Lakshan Sandakan 3 for 35) vs Sri Lanka 123 all out in 15.5 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 57, Angelo Mathews 31; Navdeep Saini 3 for 28)