India on Tuesday drubbed Sri Lanka by seven wickets to take 1-0 lead in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan made their return international return in the match, but speedster Navdeep Saini grabbed the eyeballs and won the Player of the Match award.

Notably, the first match in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and damp pitch.

In the following match, India were well on top of the 143-run chase since the beginning, KL Rahul scored 45, Shreyas Iyer got 34 and the returning Dhawan made 32 as India eased past the Lankans.

Before this, the bowlers had put up a good show with Saini shining bright as India restricted Sri Lanka to 142 for 9. All eyes were on the returning Bumrah after India captain Virat Kohli decided to field first.

Bumrah, who has been out of action after India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August last year due to a stress fracture on his back, returned figures of 1 for 32. However, Thakur and Saini stole the show with figures of 3 for 23 and 2 for 18, respectively.

For the Lankans, Kusal Perera top-scored with a 28-ball 34. In the last five overs, the visitors managed only 34 runs and lost four wickets.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 142 for 9 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 34; Shardul Thakur 3 for 23) India 144 for 3 in 17.3 overs (KL Rahul 45; Wanindu Hasaranga 2 for 30)