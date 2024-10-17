India drawn with Indonesia, Pakistan in AFC Women’s Futsal qualifiers

Indian women’s national futsal team were drawn alongside Indonesia, Hong Kong, Pakistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic in Group B of the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, following the draw conducted at the AFC House here on Thursday.

It will mark the first time India will participate in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers. Group B will be hosted by Indonesia from January 11-19, 2025.

A total of 19 teams will battle it out of nine places in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025, which will be hosted by China in May 2025. Teams were divided into three groups of five and one group of four.

The top two of each group and the best third-placed side among all groups – will progress to the finals and join hosts China and finalists of the AFC Women’s Futsal Championship, Iran and Japan, to continue their quest for glory. Both prior editions in 2015 and 2018 were won by Iran.

The top three finishers at the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 will seal their berths at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025, to be hosted by the Philippines.

AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers draw:

Group A: Thailand (hosts), Lebanon, Bahrain, Palestine, Iraq

Group B: Indonesia (hosts), Hong Kong, Pakistan, India, Kyrgyz Republic

Group C: Uzbekistan (hosts), Turkmenistan, Australia, Philippines, Kuwait

Group D: Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Macau, Myanmar (hosts)