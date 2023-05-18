India drawn alongside Korea, Thailand, Iran in AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2

India is clubbed in Group A alongside the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and IR Iran for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2.

Australia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and the Philippines have been drawn in Group B, which will be played at a separate venue.

The four teams that qualify will join hosts Indonesia, defending champions Japan, along with the finalists and third-placed teams from the last edition, DPR Korea and China PR, respectively. The exact dates of the Round 2 fixtures are yet to be confirmed.

The Official Draw ceremony was conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The Young Tigresses had made it to AFC U-17 Qualifiers Round 2 after emerging as the winners of Group F in Round 1, where they beat the Kyrgyz Republic (1-0) and Myanmar (2-1).

The Round 2 Qualifiers will be played in a round robin format, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to be played in Indonesia from 7 to 20 April 2024

The venues for the Qualifiers Round 2 are yet to be confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The Qualifiers will be played from September 16-24, .