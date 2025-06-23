India concludes with 5 medals at Beijing Para Powerlifting World Cup 2025

On day 2 of the Beijing World Cup 2025, India’s Jhandu Kumar delivered an exceptional performance to secure the bronze medal in the Men’s 80kg weight category with impressive lifts of 187kg and 192kg in two consecutive attempts. His performance added the final flourish to India’s overall campaign at the event.

With this, India concludes its campaign with a total of 5 medals, marking one of its strongest performances in recent editions of the World Cup. Beyond the medal tally, other Indian athletes also delivered commendable efforts, achieving notable international rankings to strengthen India’s presence in the global para powerlifting circuit.

J P Singh, Chief Coach, Indian Para Powerlifting Team, expressed pride in the team’s performance, saying, “I am extremely proud of the way our athletes performed at this World Cup. Jhandu Kumar’s bronze today was the perfect conclusion to a strong campaign. Winning 5 medals at such a competitive international event reflects the dedication of our lifters and the entire support team. India is steadily moving forward, and I’m confident that even bigger results are ahead for India in para powerlifting.”

The Indian contingent now looks ahead to the upcoming qualifiers and championships with renewed confidence and motivation for the 2026 World Championships and the Paris 2028 Paralympic Games.