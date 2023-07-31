India beat the Netherlands 2-1 to finish third in the four-nation hockey tournament

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Striker Dilpreet Singh Scored a goal in each half to enable India surprise World No 1 the Netherlands 2-1 to finish third in the four-nation hockey (Torneo del Centenario) tournament in Terrassa, Spain. Thierry Brinkman scored for the Dutch.

This was India’s first win over the Netherlands in their recent seven meetings. Their last victory over the Dutch was in January 2020.

World no 4 India, entered the third-fourth place playoff match of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 3 after finishing last in the standings with two points from three group matches

The Men in Blue lost 1-2 to Spain in the opening match before managing a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. They drew their final league match against England and miss out on a place in the final.

However in the battle for bronze ,Indians displayed their aggressive intent early on by putting on the Netherlands from the very start.

The Dutch responded by counterattacking as they fired in long balls into the rival territory The Indians were quick to counter with well-coordinated moves that put pressure on the Dutch defence .The Men in Blue took the lead in the final minutes of the first quarter via a penalty corner. Harmanpreet beat the Dutch custodian Maurits Visser to make it 1-0 .

The second quarter saw the Netherlands increase their attacks in search of an equaliser but Indians managed to ward off the Dutch attack as their defence pulled off some last-ditch saves to keep the Dutch from scoring.

However, the Dutch drew level from a penalty corner five minutes from the end of the first half. Thierry Brinkman drag flicked the ball into the goal to help the Dutch go into the half-time break with the scores level at 1-1.

After the break, India went into attack and put in incisive passes in search of the winner but the opponent’s defence stood firm to thwart any dangers in front of the goal.

India pushed the men forward in the final fifteen minutes and controlled the proceedings . With the clock ticking away, India broke into the Dutch half frequently and earned a penalty corner. Dilpreet Singh drove the ball past the Dutch goalkeeper to give his side a 2-1 lead five minutes from the final hooter.

Rattled by the late goal, the Netherlands went all out in search of the equaliser but India held on to seal the win.

In the final, hosts Spain beat England 3-2 in a shootout to lift the winner’s trophy.