The Indian women’s cricket team defeated England women by eight runs in the second Twenty20 International here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first by the hosts, India women posted 148 for four wickets in their 20 overs thanks to a 38-ball 48 by opener Shafali Verma. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blasted a 25-ball 31.

They then restricted the home team to 140 for eight in their allotted overs with Poonam Yadav taking two wickets for 17 runs off her four overs.

Brief scores: India Women 148/4 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandana 20, Shafali Verma 48, Harmanpreet 31; N Sciver 1/20). England Women 140/8 in 20 overs (Tammy Beaumont 59, heather Knight 30; Poonam Yadav 2/17).