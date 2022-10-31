Following the massive success of the T20 encounter between the bitter rivals India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, former Australia all-rounder Simon O’Donnell has suggested that negotiations are likely underway for India and Pakistan to play a Test match Down Under.
It was in 2007 when India and Pakistan duealt in a test series with India winning the three-game series 1-0 on home soil.
The T20 World Cup Super-12 match between India and Pakistan was watched by millions 90,000 fans at the MCG.
Due to hostilities between the neighbours, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in a very long time, and their games are only played in big events hosted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
“That (their T20 World Cup clash) was extraordinary,” O’Donnell said on SEN Breakfast on Monday.
“That game itself is the one that’s held the tournament up so far, people keep referring back to it. There was 90,000 at a neutral venue, there was extraordinary emotion, the scenes of the game, the tightness of the game, the pressure. It was magnificent sort of stuff, to the level that I can say there will be discussions being had, or there are discussions being had to play a Test match here,” said O’Donnell.
“There’s also the possibility of a triangular One-Day series between India, Pakistan and Australia or a Test match between India and Pakistan. My word there are (conversations happening), in the wake of this (T20 World Cup clash). There are already discussions taking place,” he added.
“You can’t let that just dissipate and fade,” O’Donnell said. “You need to envelop and embrace it, I can tell you discussions are underway.”