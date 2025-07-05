India ‘A’ men’s hockey team departs for Europe tour to build future bench strength

The India ‘A’ men’s hockey team departed for Eindhoven, Netherlands on Saturday for a multi-nation European tour scheduled from July 8 to 20. Led by captain Sanjay and vice-captain Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, the squad will play eight matches across three cities in Europe.

The tour begins in Eindhoven, where India ‘A’ will face Ireland, France, and the Netherlands in two matches each. The team will then travel to Amstelveen for a match against England, followed by the final game against Belgium in Antwerpen.

These high-intensity matches are designed to test the depth, skill, and match readiness of the players as Hockey India looks to strengthen the talent pipeline for the senior national team.

Speaking ahead of the tour, captain Sanjay said, “This tour will be a good testing ground for us to understand our strengths and weaknesses. We have a good mix of experienced and young players, and facing strong European teams will help us assess where we stand. This kind of international exposure is vital for building a strong bench for the future.”

Vice-captain Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh echoed similar thoughts: “The tour will help the team experience the intensity and style of top European hockey. It’s a great opportunity for younger players to adapt to a faster pace and different dynamics. This exposure is invaluable for their growth and for Indian hockey as a whole.”

With this tour, Hockey India aims to broaden the national talent pool and provide crucial international match experience to the country’s emerging hockey stars. The first match between India ‘A’ and Ireland is scheduled for July 8.