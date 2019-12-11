The third and final T20I will be played at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 and thus the Mumbai encounter acts as the series decider. The team that wins the match will lift the trophy. When both the captains come out for the toss, they would be aware of the history of the wicket and the venue.

Bat first, elect to field

The toss has always been crucial on this wicket. The team that wins the toss has a massive advantage. Indian fans would be hoping that Indian skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and India chase down the target set by West Indies. This is because teams chasing clearly have a better record at this venue.

As many as 6 matches have been played at this ground, out of which 5 have been won by those who have batted second while only a solitary match has been won by the team batting first.

Batting friendly wicket

In T-20 Cricket, the Mumbai wicket has always been a batting-friendly one. Teams batting first score 187 runs on an average on this wicket.

India’s record at Wankhede

India have a very poor record at this venue. Out of the three T20Is that they have played at this venue, they have lost 2 but won just 1.

West Indies are unbeaten at this venue

West Indies have played a couple of matches at this venue and have won both of them. Both these matches came at the 2016 T20 World Cup. While one of them came against England during the league stage, the other was the semifinal against the Indian team.