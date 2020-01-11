After India’s thumping victory over Sri Lanka in the final Twenty-20 International of the three-match series in Pune on Friday, opener Shikhar Dhawan said that the Men in Blue are looking get habituated in batting first and defending totals.

“Today we wanted to bat first because we want to refine ourselves more while batting first and winning more games, so that brings more confidence,” PTI quoted Dhawan as saying.

“So that is why, consciously, we are doing it and the result is in front of you that we are winning even while batting first. We are making (setting) big targets and that brings a lot of confidence to us as a team,” he added.

India had made three changes into their playing eleven yesterday in their attempt to try all the players and get the best combination ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.

“I’m sure the management wants to try players. Today also we wanted to try other players who haven’t batted in the series and give them a fair chance because we’re only left with five T20 (actually over 12) games. As a team, we wanted to give chance to everyone and that’s why they’ve been rotating players. Till the World Cup comes, everyone is refined and know their job as well,” Dhawan added.

The 34-year-old also talked about the experiment that the Indian team management is undergoing at the moment with different players. He said, “In these series we can do the experiment, it is best time to experiment and once we know that this guy is clicking, then we are going to go ahead with those pattern again, because No. 1 2 3 we always know who is going to come.”

India on Friday outplayed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I. Shardul Thakur, who scored unbeaten 22 off 8 balls and returned figures of 2 for 19, was declared the Player of the Match.

Right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini was declared the Man of the Series for his figures of 2 for 18 and 3 for 28 in the second and third matches, respectively.