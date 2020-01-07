The second match of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is all set to begin within a few minutes time from now at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium and Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl first. It is worth noting that India’s first match of 2020, scheduled at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, was abandoned without a ball being delivered.

It is in this context that the second match of the series will become all the more crucial as both the captains- Virat Kohli and Lasith Malinga- would want to win the match and take a lead in the series.

“Brilliant chasing ground, no doubts about that,” said Kohli at the toss.

“We’re on track for the T20 WC. Want to see youngsters winning us games under pressure. These games are to help us figure out who those guys are.” he added.

Virat also confirmed that he was playing the same team combination from the last T20I.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan skipper stated, “I’ve been concentrating on white-ball cricket for the last couple of years. Hope I can do the same in this new year. We don’t have much time to experiment. We have 10 games.”

While he admitted that he would have elected to bowl first had he won the toss, he is also playing the same XI for the Indore T20I.

All in all, things are set for an action-packed T20I this Tuesday evening.

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(wicketkeeper), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (captain)