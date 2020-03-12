The toss between India and South for the first ODI of the three-match series has been delayed due to rain in Dharamshala.

The chances of a full 50-over match a side looks bleak as it is raining heavily in Dharamshala and the forecast is neither pleasing as well.

It has started to rain and there will be a further delay ☹ https://t.co/TGJbUZrBwt — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020

Last year, the first T20I of three-match series had suffered a similar fate in Dharamshala. And it looks like the people there will have to wait further to witness some international action.

Virat Kohli-led side India tasted victory in their last two away assignments in Australia and the West Indies, before getting hammered in New Zealand.

After whitewashing the Kiwis in the T20I series, the hefty cost that the Indian team paid to the hosts in the following ODI and Test series was a testament to the fact that they are yet to attain the consistency of dominating teams on foreign soils.

A depleted team India now face a rejuvenated South Africa side, who thrashed Australia 3-0 in their last ODI series.

After a harrowing tour of New Zealand, more than anything, the South Africa series will give India a chance to revive their image before the IPL begins and players are relieved from their national duty.