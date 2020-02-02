Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul on Sunday became the highest run-scorer for India any bilateral T20I series after making 45 in the final T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Rahul overtook Virat Kohli’s record of 199 runs which the latter had made against Australia in a three-match series in 2016. Rahul had also amassed a total of 183 runs against the West Indies in three T20Is in 2019.

In the same match against New Zealand on Sunday, Rohit Sharma, who filled the captaincy void for team India, also overtook Kohli in the list of batsmen with most fifty plus-score in T20I cricket with his innings of 65 runs off 41 deliveries.

Rohit registered his 25th 50+ score in the shortest format. Kohli, on the other hand, has batted in 24 such innings. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and Ireland batsman paul Stirling hold the third spot on the list with 17 half-centuries each.

Also, with his 60-run knock, Rohit has narrowed the gap between him and Kohli in the list of highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. While Rohit stands second in the list with 2767 runs, table-topper Kohli has amassed 2794 runs.

India on Sunday whitewashed the Kiwis in the five-match series after winning the last match by 7 runs. The Men in Blue posted a total of 163/3 in their quota of 20 overs.

Rohit and Rahul were the top scorers for the visitors, while others failed to have any substantial impact. The duo had added 88 runs for the second wicket before Rahul departed and Rohit retired hurt.

Shreyas Iyer made 33 off 31 deliveries but it was a little cameo from Manish Pandey at the end helped India immensely. He made 11 in four balls while coming into bat at the last over.

For the Kiwis, Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett were the pick of the bowlers as they not only picked up 3 wickets between themselves but conceded 21 runs and 25 runs respectively.

Chasing, New Zealand were cruising at one stage despite losing some early wickets. The Indian bowlers struck early and had the hosts languishing at 17/3 before Ross Taylor and Tim Seifert steadied the ship.

The pair of Taylor and Seifert added 99 runs for the fourth wicket, including a 34-run over off Shivam Dube. When Seifert got out after making 50 off 30, New Zealand required 58 runs in 50 deliveries.

Like in the last two matches, the Blackcaps subjected themselves to another batting collapse as Jasprit Bumrah & Co wreaked havoc. New Zealand lost their last six wickets of the innings in just 25 runs before eventually falling short of India’s total by 7 runs.

Burmah was the star of the pack with his figure of 3/12 including one maiden. Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur contributed with two wickets each, while Washington Sundar also took one.