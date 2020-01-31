After clinching the five-match series in the first three matches, India are definitely going to check their bench strength and will give some unplayed players chances to get familiar with the conditions of New Zealand.

The Indian batting line-up have flourished like never before in New Zealand, with the top and middle-order coordinating with each other nicely. The fourth match is expected to be no different as again the limelight will be on the Indian batsmen and more so on Rohit Sharma after his super-over heroics.

The bowlers, on the other hand, have played the secondary role to utmost perfection. Wickets have come at regular intervals and the combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have worked wonders but the duo will be hoping to leak lesser runs in the upcoming matches

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be looking for a consolatory win. Keeping the poor form of their pacers in mind, the hosts may also make some changes into the squad. The Kiwis have nothing but their stars to blame and Kane Williamson & Co will be hoping to stage a turnaround.

The wicket in Wellington is likely to be batting friendly and the Blackcaps batsmen will have to take the added responsibility. Kane Williamson has reinvented himself as a T20I batsman and is going bonkers against the Indian attack.

But the other than the skipper, the other batsmen are yet to replicate their captain. Given their status as senior players, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor will be needed to up their game if the home team are to remain in contention for winning a match.

The bowling attack has been mediocre, to say the least. Senior bowler Tim Southee has failed to lead the attack in the absence of Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: Pitch Report

The track at the Regional Stadium will be batting friendly and the 3rd T20I of the five-match series can be expected to be another run-fest. The drop-in pitches, a like of which will be used today, have hard surfaces and, thus, hut-the-deck-hard-bowlers will get some assistance from the surface.

IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, there has been some cloud at the initial hours of the day. But they will be cleared as the day progresses and the match hours will possess a clear sky.

The weather in Wellington during that time is likely to be clear with no persistent threat of a downpour. The fans can expect a full-length T20I match at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday.