India skipper Virat Kohli continued his patchy phase as he was dismissed by Tim Southee for the 10th time in his career on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand at the Hegley Oval in Christchurch.

Kohli failed to make any contribution in India’s first innings and was sent back to the pavilion by the veteran Kiwi bowler for a paltry score of 3. It was Southee’s third dismissal of the Indian captain in Test beside six in One Day International (ODI) and Twenty-20 International (T20I) cricket.

With the struggling score 80-2 on the board, Kohli joined Cheteshwar Pujara. However, he was trapped in front plumb by Southee for an LBW, later confirmed by DRS.

What made the dismissal worse for India was that Kohli used the single DRS that was left for the team after Mayank Agarwal had wasted the other one.

India were dismissed for 242 in their first innings on Saturday as New Zealand bowlers dominated the touring batsmen thoroughly. Opener Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, with scores of 54, 54 and 55 respectively, provided the required respite and helped the tourists post a respectable score.

Kyle Jamieson’s figures today:

14-3-45-5💥 🇮🇳 slip from 194/4 to 242 all out.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/9bUKh0YIMS — ICC (@ICC) February 29, 2020

For New Zealand, other than Southee, who returned with figures of 2/38, Kyle Jamieson took a 5-for. Jamieson, who has been a find for the Blackcaps, took 5/4 after making a scintillating debut in the first Test.