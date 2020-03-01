New Zealand bowlers nullified the efforts of their Indian counterparts as they reduced India to 99/6 at the end of second day’s after the visitors had received a slender lead of seven runs in the first innings of the second Test at the Hegley Oval in Christchurch.

India go to stumps at 90/6, with Trent Boult doing the majority of the damage with three wickets. After a 16-wicket day, New Zealand are in the driver’s seat!#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/yj0FzSot0r — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2020

The Indian attack was at its lethal best with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah putting on a fine show. The duo shared seven Kiwi wickets among each other with Shami returning with the figures of 4/81 and Bumrah getting 3/62.

After the hosts began the day at 63/0, Umesh Yadav drew the first blood as he trapped Tom Blundell (30 off 77) for an LBW before Bumrah reduced them to 69/2 by getting Kane Williamson’s (3 off 8) wicket.

The introduction of spin in the form of Ravindra Jadeja gave dividends to Virat Kohli as he sent veteran Ross Taylor packing for a score of 15.

Shami then cast his magic as he got India the most important breakthrough in the form of Tom Latham (52 off 122) before making it a double-blow for the home team with Henry Nicholl’s scalp as well. Bumrah supported his partner nicely and took two more wickets to rattle New Zealand’s middle order and reduce them to 153/7.

However, the Blackcaps’ lower order was not to be deterred as they began their show of resistance. Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner added 24 runs but most importantly batted 10 overs.

Other than Shami and Bumrah, Jadeja took 2/22 and Umesh got the numbers of 1/46.

After de Grandhomme departed, Wagner joined hands with Kyle Jamieson for a 50-run stand in another 11 overs to further India’s frustration. The Kiwi innnings finally came to an end at 235 with Shami getting the last two wickets in a span of two overs.

With an unexpected lead in the first innings, all it was required was for the Indian batsmen to bat the day without losing many wickets. But the Kiwi attack recovered the deficit caused by their batsmen and had the touring batters at their mercy.

Openers Mayank Agarwal (3 off 6) and Prithvi Shaw (14 off 24) failed once again as India lost them within a paltry score of 26. Skipper Kohli’s struggling phase continued as he departed for a score of 14.

Ajinkya Rahane dug deep with Cheteshwar Pujara and tried to stem the rot. The duo batted for 13 overs, while in the meantime Neil Wagner came all guns blazing against the Indian vice-captain. It was intense, as Wagner often is, but it riled even the usually calm Rahane up and the pair exchanged looks and even had a few words to say.

But in the end, not much damage was done as Rahane chopped a Wagner delivery onto the stumps, bringing to an end a bizarre knock of nine from 43 balls.

Pujara departed soon after for a score of 24 off 88 balls followed by the dismissal of nightwatchman Umesh Yadav. Both the wickets were taken by Trent Boult as he finished the day with a figure of 3/12. Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme contributed with a wicket each.