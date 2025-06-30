Ind vs Eng: Former cricketers press for Kuldeep’s inclusion for second Test

Former India internationals Deep Dasgupta and Sanjay Manjrekar suggested two changes each for Shubman Gill’s side going into the second Test against England, starting at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

While their top and middle-order batters performed well at Headingley, India were found short in the bowling department, as England chased down a comprehensive target of 371 in the fourth innings.

Discussing India’s possible lineup for the second Test, former India wicket keeper Deep Dasgupta backed left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav to make it into the side because of the match conditions.

“Looking forward to Birmingham, where it’s usually a batting friendly venue, I would love to see Kuldeep there,” Dasgupta spoke on JioHotstar programme GamePlan.

Dasgupta believed that with India’s mainstay batters firing, the side could afford to lighten up on their late-order batting. He expected Kuldeep to fit in for Shardul.

“And now the advantage of having your top five amongst runs is that you’re not too worried about contributions from your No.8 with the bat. So I think that would help someone like Kuldeep to play at No.8 and not worry too much in terms of how much he’s going to contribute with the bat.”

‘Get Karun Nair at No.3’

Another change that Dasgupta favoured was promoting Karun Nair up the batting order, which would allow India to squeeze in a batting all-rounder. “Get Karun Nair (at No. 3). Because Karun Nair has got most of his runs (at that position). We keep talking about the first-class career and all of that at No.3. And also, he batted for India A against the England Lions at number three,” he said.

Nair batted one down in the first game between India A and England Lions and scored a stroke-filled 204. In the next game, he dropped one down and scored 65 runs over two innings.

Dasgupta went on to suggest that this would open up a spot for Nitish Kumar Reddy.

“That opens up a space for someone like Nitish at No.6, who, if required, can give you a few overs of seam up. He’s been working very hard on his bowling.

“So you also have a fourth seamer.”

Shardul Thakur has to go out: Manjrekar

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar agreed with Dasgupta on both the changes, and pressed for Reddy’s inclusion at the cost of Shardul Thakur.

“Nitish Kumar Reddy, I had included in my side for the first Test. And Kuldeep Yadav has to come back. I’m sorry to say, but Shardul Thakur has to go out,” Manjrekar added.

“India will have to take a hard call that even in English conditions, they go with quality bowlers and if the quality bowlers happen to be two spinners, go for it because you don’t quite have the luxury of a Shami and some of the other bowlers to pick from.

“So I would go maybe one seamer short and get Kuldeep Yadav in.”

Manjrekar also believed that the changed climate in recent years, might help Kuldeep thrive in England.

“English summers these days are generally dry summers because of global warming. So you know maybe it’s a way to introduce spin in England. And let’s not forget, Ben Stokes has completely changed his thinking and made it common-sense cricket thinking. We have to go back to those days when India would play three spinners no matter what, if it’s New Zealand or England.”

Another big dilemma ahead of the Test is with respect to the availability of Jasprit Bumrah. India had announced prior to the series, that the pace spearhead would feature in three out of the five England Tests.

Bumrah featured in Leeds and picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, but there is no certainty around his availability in Edgbaston, which is a crucial game with India trailing 0-1 in the series.

Manjrekar opined that the pacer’s availability would boost India’s prospects.

“When you break it down, he has bowled 42 or 43 (43.4) overs in total in five days, and there’s going to be a break of another few days (between the first and the second Test).

“So my logic is, talk to him, you know, how are you feeling? Talk to his physiotherapist, his doctor, see him in the nets, and if he’s pretty good, close to 100% fitness, you play him.

“I really worry about our bowling (without Bumrah) unless Kuldeep Yadav comes to India’s rescue. India’s great wins in the last many years have been when the bowlers came to the battles to rescue them. India just didn’t get enough runs but their bowlers bailed them out.”

‘I see Pant carrying his form’

Manjrekar also believed that Rishabh Pant would continue his sensational run with the willow in the series. The wicketkeeper-batter already has two tons in the first game (134 and 118), taking his tally of total hundreds in England to four, second best for India in Tests after Rahul Dravid.

“He enjoys batting in Test cricket. (For) any batter who scores two hundreds in Test cricket, it takes a lot out of you mentally, not so much physically. But getting a hundred in the first innings, and 48 hours later, you have the same kind of reserve to get another hundred. That is the hallmark of an exceptional player,” the former India batter said,

Pant’s sensational performance comes after an underwhelming season in the Indian Premier League, wherein he scored 269 runs at an average of 24.45, and his side failed to reach the knockout stage of the competition. His shot selection was also in scrutiny during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 wherein despite getting starts, he added only 255 runs over five games.

Manjrekar believed his recent poor run might strengthen his resolve further. “Rishabh Pant enjoys Test cricket. He hasn’t got enough runs so he’s hungry. I see Pant carrying his form,” he said.