After the shocking defeat in the first Twenty-20 International against Bangladesh, the young Indian team will be hoping for a comeback in Rajkot, on Thursday, in the second game.

India were outplayed by their hosts in every department in the smog-hit encounter in Delhi, on Sunday, and the Rohit Sharma-led side now find themselves in a desperate position to level the series before it goes out of hand.

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast

India’s chances of going equal in the series looked in danger as the Cyclone Maha was expected to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday which would have brought massive rainfall in the region.

But, according to latest predictions released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone may not remain as impactful as it was expected.

It is also anticipated that it will turn into a depression by the time of the match. Thus, the earlier threats of heavy rainfall that were looming large have now been dismissed.

Meanwhile, the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot still witnessed rain which is likely to continue till late afternoon today. During the match hours, the condition will remain overcast but there should not be much shower to disturb the proceedings of cricket.

The temperature in evening is expected to hover around 26-29 Degree Celcius.

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Pitch Report

The track in SCA Stadium has hosted two T20s and both have produced scores of 190+. The trend shall remain the same as the pitch curator himself has spoken about developing a flat-track.

It will be batting heaven thoroughly with a little hint of slowness during the later parts of the match. Thus, the toss-winning captain should go for batting first despite the dew factor.

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant/Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed/Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin.