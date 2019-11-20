Ever since it was announced that second Test of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh will be a day-night affair played with pink balls under the lights of Eden Gardens, there’s been a lot of speculations regarding how the ball will behave in Indian conditions.

There is a prevalent notion that suggests the pink ball swings more than its red counterpart due to the extra lacquer. There have also been talks that the ball becomes difficult to spot during the twilight period of the day.

Meanwhile, Paras Anand the marketing director of SG, the manufacturing company of the pink balls for the historic test match, has revealed what the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked from them during the preparation of the pink balls.

“The message we have received from the BCCI is that the properties which are there in the red ball, which includes the seam which is upright and which allows the fast bowlers to bowl with it even after 40 overs or 50 overs, spinners too have an advantage,” Anand was quoted as saying to International Business Times.

He further added, “Hence, we have tried to ensure that the seam in the pink ball will be upright, pronounced seam retained. The feedback we received from the side is that the ball should be hard,” he further added.”

Virat Kohli had also shared his opinion after having his first practice session with the pink-ball. The Indian captain had revealed that the pink ball swings more and believed the bowlers could extract support from it if the wicket assists.

“The pink ball I have played yesterday, I think it swings a lot more compare to the red ball because there’s extra lacquer on the ball and doesn’t go away too fast and the seam holds upright quite a bit,” the 31-year-old was quoted by NDTV.

India will be playing their first-ever game in pink ball after the BCCI and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) mutually decided to make the second Test of the two-match series a Day-Night affair, to be played from November 22.

Keeping in mind the historic relevance of the match, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has planned to make it a grand occasion. Alongside political dignitaries like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, prominent sports personalities from the country have also been invited.