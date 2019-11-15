Mayank Agarwal, with his 243 off 330 deliveries, led the batting charge on day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh as India posted 493/6 at stumps at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

That will be Stumps on Day 2. India 493/6, lead by 343 runs.

Agarwal was at his ruthless best after completing his century in 183 deliveries. The opener flexed his arms and sent the Bangladeshi bowlers all around the park as he scored his last 142 runs in just 147 balls.

The visitors started the day on a positive note as Cheteshwar Pujara (54 off 72) and skipper Virat Kohli (0 off 2) were dismissed early. However, Agarwal was not deterred by the wickets and, along with Ajinkya Rahane, made sure the run flow didn’t stop.

The opening session did not see any more wickets and shortly into the second Agarwal and Rahane completed their hundred-run partnership. The duo played out the entire session as India reached 303/3 at Tea.

However, the Indian vice-captain couldn’t convert his well-structured innings into a century and was dismissed on 84 by Abu Jayed who took the other three wickets as well. He completed the day with the figures of 4/108.

Agarwal, on the other hand, stayed rock solid on his crease and took his batting into limited-overs style. He reached his double ton with a six off Mehidy Hasan for the Indian dressing room to rise up to their feet in adulation.

The 28-year-old continued in the same manner, this time with Ravindra Jadeja, and did not show any sign of fatigue. Jadeja also looked to be in a hitting mood as he, too, went all around the park and India continued marching ahead for a big total.

Right after hitting his eighth six of the innings, Agarwal tried to go over the ropes again but misconnected his slog-sweep off Hasan’s (1/125) delivery. Jayed took a diving catch in deep mid-wicket to call curtains to a scintillating innings.

Jadeja took over the reins and extended the touring bowlers’ misery even though they were successful in sending Wriddhiman Saha (12 off 11) early into the pavilion. He reached his 14th Test half-century in 72 balls.

Jadeja brings up his 14th Test FIFTY

Umesh Yadav gave the finishing touches to the Indian innings for the day as he hit three sixes and one four in his 10-ball stay to remain unbeaten at 25. Jadeja, on the other hand, finished the day at 60 and will be eyeing his first Test century when he comes to bat tomorrow morning.