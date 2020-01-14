In the much anticipated, India-Australia clash India have been invited by the Australian captain Aaron Finch to have a bat first. India would look to end their losing streak at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium, Mumbai. This is because since 2011, India have not been able to win a single match here and would look to make amends to that record against Australia.

The last match was played here in 2017

India last played an ODI at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in 2017. This match was against the New Zealand side. The Kiwis had come to India for a three-match ODI series and the opening match of the series was scheduled at Wankhede much like the current Australia series. Virat Kohli led Indian team batted first and managed to score 280 runs in their quota of 50 overs. In response the Kiwis had chased down the total comfortably.

No win since…. 2011

Interestingly, India last won a match at this venue way back in 2011. Back then, MS Dhoni, was the captain of the team and India had defeated England by 6 wickets. However, post that India have not tasted success at this venue. In the past 8-9 years, India have played a couple of ODIs here and have been on the losing side in both of them.

Total of 18 matches at this venue

India has played a total of 18 ODI matches at this venue. While they have won 10 of these matches, they have lost the other eight matches. Prior to this, India and Australia have met thrice at this venue while India have lost two of these three matches, they have won just one.

Indian fans would be hoping that the Virat Kohli led Indian team which is taking on Australia on Tuesday gets the better of Australia this time around.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah