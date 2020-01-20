The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday arrested 11 people involved in placing bets in the third and final ODI between India and Australia played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

According to Additional Commissioner Police Crime Branch AK Singla, 70 mobile phones and seven laptops were recovered from those arrested. He also said that bets, worth Rs two crores, had already been placed for the match held on Sunday.

Riding on Rohit Sharma’s 119 and skipper Virat Kohli’s 89 on Sunday, India registered a 7-wicket win in the third and final ODI against Australia, thus clinching the three-match series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Kohli was declared the Player of the Series for scoring 183 runs in three innings. Meanwhile, Rohit was declared the Player of the Match in the third ODI.

Rohit scored his 29th ODI ton, whereas Kohli missed his 44th ton by 11 runs as India chased down 287 with 15 balls to spare. Rohit smashed 8 fours and 6 sixes, while Kohli hit 8 boundaries.

Earlier, Steve Smith’s 131 had propelled Australians to 286 for 9 after Aaron Finch had opted to bat. Smith brought up his ninth ODI century in 117 balls, which was his third against India. His swashbuckling knock included 14 fours and a six.

The Men in Blue will now travel to New Zealand for five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

(With inputs from IANS)