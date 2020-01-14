India were 100 for 1 after 20 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were batting at the crease.

Shikhar Dhawan was unbeaten on 55 off 69 balls — his 28th fifty. The knock was laced with 9 fours. Meanwhile, Rahul was batting on 31 off 36 balls with the help of 4 boundaries.

Rohit Sharma became the victim of Mitchell Starc on his individual score of 10 runs off 15 balls. Starc conceded 22 runs in his 4 overs.

Meanwhile, Kane Richardson conceded 27 runs and Pat Cummins conceded 20 runs in 5 overs each.

Adam Zampa and Aston Agar, who together bowled six overs so far, remained wicketless.

Notably, after a string of good performances in Tests for Australia, Marnus Labuschagne makes his debut in the white-ball format.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah