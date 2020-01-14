India were for 147 for 3 after 30 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer (2*) and Virat Kohli (9*) were batting at the crease as the skipper came at number 4 position.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma became the victim of Mitchell Starc on his individual score of 10 runs off 15 balls, whereas KL Rahul fell to Aston Agar after a well-made 47 off 61 balls. Soon, Shikhar Dhawan too joined Rahul after departing on the ball of Pat Cummins. The southpaw scored 74 runs off 91 balls. His knock was laced with 9 fours and a six.

Talking about the bowling department so far, Starc conceded 22 runs in his 4 overs. Meanwhile, Cummins conceded 24 runs and Agar conceded 27 in 6 overs each.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch had won the toss and had decided to bowl.

Notably, after a string of good performances in Tests for Australia, Marnus Labuschagne makes his debut in the white-ball format.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah