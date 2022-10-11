IND v SA, 3rd ODI: Unchanged India win toss, elect to bowl first against Miller-led South Africa

An unchanged India have won the toss and elected to bowl first against David Miller-led South Africa in the ODI series decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday.

The three-match fixture is currently tied at 1-1 and the winner of Tuesday’s match will clinch the series. The match will begin at 2pm, with a 30 minute delay due to wet outfield, especially after New Delhi experienced heavy rainfall in the last three-four days.

For India, a victory on New Delhi’s return to hosting an ODI match after three years, will continue their winning juggernaut in the format which began after co-incidentally losing a three-match series in South Africa earlier this year.

The hosts squared the series after winning second ODI at Ranchi on Sunday by seven wickets, on the back of Shreyas Iyer’s 113 and Ishan Kishan’s 93.

“I feel there is a bit of moisture (in the pitch) and we want to exploit it. The team has been impressive and mature. The boys played well under pressure,” said India captain Shikhar Dhawan, leading the side at his home ground.

For South Africa, left-handed batter David Miller debuts as an ODI captain. He added that fast-bowling all-rounders Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo come into the playing eleven for the series decider along with pacer Lungi Ngidi due to sickness in the visitors’ camp.

“It is a privilege to captain the country. Would have bowled first had we won the toss. Few guys have fallen sick. (Keshav) Maharaj fell sick. (Tabraiz) Shamsi and (Temba) Bavuma are down as well,” stated Miller.

With Miller captaining the Proteas in the ODI series decider, South Africa are the first team to field three different captains in a three-match series.

South Africa badly need to win the series decider on Tuesday to put themselves back on track for direct qualification for next year’s ODI World Cup. A narrow nine-run win in Lucknow gave them the vital ten points. But a loss in Ranchi, with dew hampering them in defence of 278, gave them a setback on the quest for direct qualification.

Currently at 11th place in the Super League points table, South Africa’s aim will be to now sign off from the tour of India with a win and get those crucial ten points before flying to Australia to focus on their Men’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (captain), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.