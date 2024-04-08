In Mayank’s absence, five-star Yash ‘made it his day’ in LSG win

Yash Thakur stood up for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), claiming IPL 2024’s first five-wicket haul to script the side’s 33-run win over Gujarat Titans, after their frontline quick Mayank Yadav suffered a side strain and walked off the field after bowling just one over at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

It was also the first time that LSG got the better of the 2022 champions after 4 losses on the trot.

On Sunday, LSG desperately wanted Mayank’s services to defend their total of 163 for 5, but it was Dayal (5/30) and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (3/11), who got them over the line, after restricting GT to 130 in 18.5 overs.

After the match, Krunal shrugged off concerns about Mayank, by far the most exciting newcomer in IPL 2024. “I don’t know what is happening but I did have a brief couple of seconds’ chat – he seemed okay, which was quite a relief for us,” Krunal said on the broadcast.

While it’s a relief for the franchise that Mayank, who was their Player of the Match in the previous two games, is okay, it was Yash, who came up with a commendable show to drown the Titans, who were cruising at 47 without loss when the youngster was brought to bowl the final over of the powerplay. Thakur picked up the crucial wickets of Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad to power his side to the win.

Recalling his chat with LSG skipper KL Rahul, Thakur revealed how he motivated him to shoulder the responsibility of the bowling attack.

“After Mayank left the field, (KL) Rahul bhai only said that ‘may be this is your day, you can win the match for us’. He said, ‘don’t think much and keep faith in yourself’. He said, we’ll only focus on the controllable and not waste time on external factors like what has happened to whom,” Yash said.

The Vidharbha pacer idolises his statemate and India’s seasoned speedster Umesh Yadav, and switched off to fast bowling after being impressed by Umesh during his formative years.

However, pace bowling wasn’t Yash’s first choice when he initially took up the sport as he wanted to become a wicketkeeper. However, it was former Vidarbha captain and coach Praveen Hinganikar, who saw him bowl in the nets and then advised him to switch to fast bowling.

Thakur made his domestic T20 debut in 2019 and has picked 74 wickets from 49 T20 matches, including a five-wicket haul. He has played 22 First Class games for Vidarbha and picked 67 wickets. He has played 37 List A matches, scalping 54 wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants bought the right-arm pacer ahead of IPL 2023 for Rs 45 lakh. He played 9 games for the franchise that season and picked 13 wickets while bowling at an economy of 9.08. IPL 2024 is also turning out to be a good season for Yash as he has picked a total of 6 wickets in the first three games.