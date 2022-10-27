In a historic move BCCI announces equal pay for both men and women cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India’s cricket governing body took a historic move on Thursday and announced an equal match fee for both men’s and women’s cricketers of India.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle and announced the historical development.

He wrote, “I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket,” Shah tweeted.

BCCI secretary Shah also highlighted the new fees for the contracted players and stressed that the Indian Women’s cricket team will earn the same match fees as their male counterparts.

“The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind,” he added in another tweet.

Earlier on October 15, India crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, clinching their seventh title. India chased the target of 66 comfortably, scoring 71/2 in 8.3 overs.

Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten at 51 of 25 balls and she hit six fours and three sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur was unbeaten at 11 at the other end.

Inoka Ranaweera (1/17) and Kavisha Dilhari (1/17) were the wicket-takers for Sri Lanka, but they did not have enough runs to defend.

(With Inputs from ANI)